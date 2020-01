Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 19:13

Two dogs poisoned to steal a spare wheel of a vehicle- 5 Cats and chickens also killed

An incident was reported from the Dimbula-muraya area in Wellawaya where a group who entered a residence two days ago to steal the spare wheels of several vehicles has poisoned the guard dogs.



The house owner has lodged a complaint at the police regarding the incident.



Our correspondent said that 3 cats and 2 chickens who visit the garden for food have also died of poisoning.