Prime minister states they will not sign agreements without the knowledge of the public and the parliament

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that his government will not sign any agreement without the knowledge of the parliament and the public.



Issuing a communiqué the prime minister said that this is the difference between the UNP government and the SLPP government.



The president has appointed a special committee to study the content of the MCC agreement which was approved by the UNP’s cabinet last October.



The prime minister noted that the cabinet will inform the public and the parliament regarding their future action regarding the agreement after taking into consideration the report of the committee appointed.



In his communiqué the price minister further said that the current opposition leader who did not raise his voice when the agreement was being signed without the knowledge of the public and the parliament by his government is now voicing his opinions.



The prime minister reminds that former finance minister Mangala Samaraweera who is a strong ally of the current opposition leader was in favour of the quick signing of the agreement.



