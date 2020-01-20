State+of+emergency+declared+for+Canada+snowstorm

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34

A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland and Labrador.

Moreover, Canada’s federal government will help Newfoundland on the Atlantic coast dig itself out in the wake of this massive winter blizzard that buried cars and left thousands without power.

As much as 30 inches of snow has fallen leaving some residents trapped in their own homes.

It packed wind gusts as high as 130km/h, and the snowfall was also reported to be an all-time record for the day, for St John’s international airport.