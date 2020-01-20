Monday, 20 January 2020 - 8:02

In the incident where the monk was shot, suspicions arise if the suspect used the police firearm

Police continue investigations into the 21 year old monk who was killed while traveling in a van owing to the accidental activation of a police officers firearm while he was tackling a suspect resisting arrest on the Hungama- Deniya road.



Following investigations conducted so far, the statements recorded from the two police officers have revealed that they had not evaded official duties.



Further the police noted that suspicions have also risen if the suspect activated the firearm on purpose.



However the police media division noted that investigations will continue under the Tangalle ASP.