Trade+Union+and+employee+relations+Secretary+to+every+Ministry

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 9:01

The government has decided to appoint an assistant secretary to each ministry for trade union and employee relations.

It has been reported that a proposal for this purpose has been submitted to the Cabinet and it has been approved.

The effective coordination of the trade unions activities under the ministry and ensuring the involvement of staff representatives in the administrative work is expected to be fulfilled from this new position.

The position is established as a non-Sri Lanka Administrative Service post.