Voice+samples+to+be+obtained+of+Mohammed+Azharuddin+in+Indian+custody

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 9:13

The Indian Express reports that the National Investigation Agency of India is working towards obtaining voice samples of Mohammed Azharuddin an ISIS member, based in Coimbatore, India, who is currently in custody on suspicion of last year's terror attack in Sri Lanka.

The samples will be obtained based on court approval to a petition filed by the National Investigation Agency of India.

Mohammed Azharuddin is a native of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. The National Investigation Agency of India stated that the samples could confirm whether he had propagated extremist ideology among the youths of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The agency has taken into custody digital equipment containing audio clips and videos containing extremist propaganda material during investigations into ISIS members.

The National Investigation Agency of India has stated they will obtain an analytical report from the experts comparing his voice to the recordings.

Last month, the National Investigation Agency of India filed a charge sheet in court against Mohammed Azharuddin and Sheikh Hidayatullah. The charge sheet states that they had links with extremists including Saharan Hashim, who carried out the of Easter attack in Sri Lanka.

The National Investigation Agency of India has also found out that Mohammed Azharuddin had links with Saharan and his followers in Sri Lanka through Facebook and encrypted messages.