Police clarify the Hungama - Batatha accident which took the lives of four people, including a little girl.

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 8:49

Four persons were killed and 20 others were injured and admitted to the Tangalle Hospital when a private bus collided with a tipper in the Batatha area on the Hungama-Ranna road last night (19) at around 8.55 pm.

According to the police, the tipper truck which was heading towards Ranna collided with a private bus coming from the opposite direction, when the tipper truck attempted to overtake a three-wheeler traveling in the same direction.

The driver of the bus, a male passenger, a female and a 3-year-old girl died as a result of the accident.

The police media unit stated that the driver of the tipper truck, seven male passengers, seven females and five children were among the injured.

The bus was returning from a pilgrimage to Kataragama and the victims were residents of Nonagama.