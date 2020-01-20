Monday, 20 January 2020 - 8:05

Those unqualified for politics entering is a disgrace; A statement from the premier

213

Views

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that entry of unsuitable persons to politics has tarnished the whole sphere of politics.



The Prime Minister said so while participating at the function for welcoming venerable Professor Neluwey Sumana Vangsaabhidaana Thera in view of hiM being honoured with the post of chief Sangha naayaka of the Benthara Buddhist Temple of the Kotte Sri Kalyaana Saamagree Mahaa Sangha Council at the Kalutara South Poorvaaraama Dharmavijaya Pirivena.



