Monday, 20 January 2020 - 8:49

Two killed, one seriously injured in bus-three-wheeler accident in Galigamuwa

Two persons including a woman were killed when a bus and a three-wheeler collided in the Galigamuwa area in Kegalle.

The accident had occurred when a SLTB bus heading from Kandy to Colombo collided head-on with a three-wheeler traveling from Colombo to Kandy this morning (20).

The deceased female was 26 years old and the young man was 21 years old.

The driver of the three-wheeler who was injured in the incident is being treated at the Kegalle Teaching Hospital.