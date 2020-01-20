Man selling Conch shells and coral reefs arrested in Gallella (Photographs)

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 10:46

Officers of the Wildlife Office of the Polonnaruwa Zone have been able to recover a stock of sea conch shells and coral reefs which were ready for sale.

The sea conch shells and coral reefs have been recovered from an ornamental fish selling aquarium in Gallella, Polonnaruwa and the suspect has been arrested.

The Hiru correspondent stated that a 42-year-old man has been arrested yesterday (19) afternoon.

A senior official of the wild life department stated that the suspect will be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate's Court on charges of possessing and selling sea conch shells.