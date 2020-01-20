A+person+murdered+in+Nanu+Oya+over

A man has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon at the Despod Clanton Tea Estate in Nanu Oya.
The police stated that a 43-year-old married man residing in the Wennappuwa area, has been murdered in this manner last night.
The police suspect that the murder would have been as a result of an escalation of a conflict, since, the deceased man had been having an illicit affair with a woman in the Despod Clanton estate in Nanuoya.
The suspect has been identified and the Nanu Oya Police are conducting further investigations.