Monday, 20 January 2020 - 11:19
Applications called for the 100,000 employment program for low income earners
Applications have been called for the job offer scheme for 100,000 members of low-income families with minimum educational qualifications.

An institution named “multipurpose development task force department” has been established for this purpose and the department stated that the relevant applications could be obtained from the Divisional Secretariats.

The identified employment candidates will be given a 6 month vocational training and will be paid an allowance of Rs. 22,500 during the period. Subsequently, they will be appointed to a permanent post in the Government under PL – 1 category, according to the area of residence. The Multipurpose Development Task Force published the relevant information in the national newspapers today.

 

