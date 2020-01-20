The+body+of+the+Buddhist+monk+killed+in+the+shooting+in+Hungama+laid+at+Hathaagala+Purana+Raja+Maha+Viharaya

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 11:49

The body of the Buddhist monk who was accidentally killed by a police officer during a scuffle with a suspect in the Hathagala area in Hungama on the Deniyaya road has been laid at Hathaagala Purana Raja Maha Viharaya.

Two police officers on a motorcycle mobile patrol had instructed a suspicious motorcyclist to stop, and when the motorcycle did not heed the instructions and fled, the officers pursued to arrest the fleeing motorcyclist yesterday (19).

While struggling to keep the suspect down, the officer’s firearm had triggered accidently and fired a gun shot at a van hitting a Buddhist monk who was inside the van.

Venerable Buttala, Unawatuve Seelaratana Thero who lived in the Hathagala Purana Rajamaha Viharaya passed away due to this incident.



