Monday, 20 January 2020 - 12:02

The Ruhunu Kumari train travelling from Matara to Colombo collided with a bus this morning (20).

The Hiru correspondent stated that a luxury bus collided with the Ruhunu Kumari train at the railway crossing at the Wenamulla railway crossing in Madampe, Ambalangoda

The bus was severely damaged and the driver of the bus has sustained minor injuries.

The Ambalangoda police are conducting further investigations regarding the accident.