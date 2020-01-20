Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:03

Members nominated for parliament select committees

17 members for the parliament select committees including COPE have been nominated.



Among them, 9 are from the ruling party while the rest are from the opposition.



MPs Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardana, Johnston Fernando, Douglass Devananda, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Gamini Lokuge, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and Rohitha Abeygunawardana represent the government while Lakshman Kiriella, John Amaratunga, Vijitha Herath, Rishard Badi Udin, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Mano Ganeshan, Niroshan Perera and Mawai Senadhiraja are from the opposition.