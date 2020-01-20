Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:05

Prime Minister says Chief Justice would take proper action with regard to controversial voice recordings.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that persons who have been imprisoned by influencing judges should be released.



He was meeting with the heads of media institution at Temple Trees this morning.



Prime Minister Rajapaksa said that the persons who influenced the judiciary system and the judges who implement such systems should be imprisoned instead.



He further stated that he proposes the Chief Justice to follow the correct methods in implementing the law.



Prime Minister Rajapaksa told the heads of media the people will be baffled about the law of the country otherwise.



Addressing the meeting, government’s media spokesman, Mahindananda Aluthgamage said not only Ranjan Ramanayake, prime minister of the so-called good governance, its president, ministers, JVP as well as former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaranatunga should also be held responsible for these acts.