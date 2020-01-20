Nanu+Oya+Murder+Suspect+escapes

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:28

Police state that the suspect of the Nanu Oya-Despot Clanton Tea Estate murder incident has fled the area.

It is reported that he is a resident of Kadugannawa and on instructions of the Nanu Oya police, the Kadugannawa police have gone to the suspect's house. However the suspects has fled the area evading arrest.

A 43-year-old man who was traveling to the Nanuoya railway station was stabbed to death with a sharp weapon at around 9.30 pm yesterday.

Investigations revealed that the victim was a resident of Wennappuwa and had been living with a woman in Nanuoya area for about four years.

Investigations have further revealed that the murder had been committed by the legal husband of the woman who had previously threatened the victim with death from time to time.