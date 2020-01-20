Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:04

After meeting Sajith, Ranil to meet Karu

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated that he would announce his decision over the party leadership issue within two days.



UNP sources stated that Wickremesinghe met speaker Karu Jayasuriya at the latter’s official residence at Amarasekera Mawatha last night.



The same sources further stated that the Speaker has informed Wickremesinghe he would take a middle way approach in this issue.



It is also reported that speaker Jayasuriya had met Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa prior to his meeting with Wickremesinghe.



Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Premadasa has convened a meeting of all UNP electoral organizers at the parliament complex at 3 pm tomorrow.