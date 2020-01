Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:16

Medagoda Thero requests not to include those who are defeated from the National list

Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero states that politicians who lost the general election and was nominated from the National list should not be given nominations again.

The Venerable Thero stated this while participating in a program organized by the Viyathmaga Organization in Galle yesterday.