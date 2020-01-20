Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:04

The watchman of Kobeigane farm arrested for killing a dog

Police have taken into custody the watcher responsible for the shooting and the brutal attack of a dog which was killed inside a cage on a poultry farm in Hengamuwa, Kobeigane.



The incident had been recorded by a person on his mobile phone and released to social media and this had drawn the attention of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse.



The Prime Minister instructed the police to conduct an investigation into the incident.



Accordingly, the watcher of the poultry farm, who shot the dog with an air rifle, was arrested by the police yesterday.



He is a resident of Nabadawewa in Kobeigane.



He was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and is to be produced before the Nikaweratiya Magistrate's Court today.