The+Attorney+General+informs+the+Supreme+Court+that+they+will+not+represent+the+former+President+and+the+Prime+Minister

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:25

The Attorney General's Department informed the Supreme Court today that former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will not be represented by the department in the petition regarding the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday.

The 12 petitions filed in connection with the Easter attack were taken up for inquiry before a seven-member Supreme Court bench.

Accordingly, the former President and the former Prime Minister have been asked to inform the Supreme Court before March 10 if they have any objections.