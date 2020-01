Monday, 20 January 2020 - 13:16

The Meteorology Department predicts that there will be a slight increase in the rainy conditions in the South Western part of the country and in the Eastern, North Central, Uva and Central provinces.

The department forecasts rain in the afternoon in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Rains exceeding 75 mm can be expected in the Kalutara and Galle Districts, particularly in the Sabaragamuwa Province.