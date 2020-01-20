Decision+to+increase+the+number+of+students+in+grade+one+to+40

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 15:23

The Ministry of Education has decided to increase the number of students in grade one to 40.

According to a previous court order, there should 35 students in a grade one class.

However, the proposal made by the Minister of Education to obtain the approval of the Supreme Court after reviewing the judicial decision to increase the number of students to 40, was approved by the Cabinet on the 2nd.

The Ministry of Education stated that recruiting teacher assistants for the primary classes according to the national policy of the vision of prosperity, will reduce the existing pressure and management difficulties of the teachers in charge of the primary classes.

Therefore, the decision to increase the number of students from 35 to 40 is based on the policy decision of appointing these assistant teachers.