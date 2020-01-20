Minister+Keheliya+Rambukwella+released+from+the+charges+filed+by+the+Bribery+Commission+

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 15:35

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today ordered the release of the State Minister of Investment Promotion Keheliya Rambukwella and former Chairman of the State Printing Corporation Jayampathi Bandara Heenkanda from the court case filed against them by the Bribery Commission.

This was when the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today. The Bribery Commission had filed a case against Keheliya Rambukwella, who served as the Minister of Mass Media between March 15, 2012 and April 14, 2012, for incurring a loss to the government by paying a personal phone bill of Rs. 230, 684 through the State Printing Corporation.

However, the defendants attorneys had filed a preliminary objection stating that the case could not be continued since the written consent of the three Commissioners of the Bribery Commission had not been obtained.

Therefore, since the filing of this case was not in accordance to the Bribery Act, the charges against them have been cleared.