Monday, 20 January 2020 - 17:27

Former High Court judge Padmini Ranawaka arrives at CCD to provide a statement

Former High Court Judge Padmini Ranawaka has arrived at the Colombo Crime Division to make a statement regarding the telephone conversation incident of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

She will provide a statement regarding the controversial telephone conversation with MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

The Attorney General had earlier instructed the Colombo Crimes Division to record statements from judges who had telephone conversations with Ranjan Ramanayake regarding court proceedings.