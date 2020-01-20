Four+new+ambassadors+and+high+commissioner+present+credentials+to+President

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 17:27

Four new Ambassadors and a High Commissioner presented their credentials to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa today.

The President’s Media Unit stated that new Ambassadors for Qatar, Turkey, Luxembourg and Slovenia presented their credentials.

In addition, the new Pakistani High Commissioner also presented credentials to the President.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the President pointed out to the new diplomats the importance of further strengthening education, development, technology and agricultural relations between Sri Lanka and their countries.