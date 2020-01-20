Suspect+who+shot+and+killed+a+dog+in+Kobeigane+poultry+farm+remanded

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 17:48

A suspect who shot and killed a dog inside a poultry cage in a farm in the Hengamuwa area of ​​Kobeigane has been remanded until the 3rd of next month.

This was when the suspect was produced before Nikaweratiya Magistrate W.M.S.L. Dassanayake

The incident was recorded by a person on his mobile phone and released to social media. Subsequently, the police commenced an inquiry.

The Prime Minister's attention was also drawn to the video.

A person who worked as a security at the poultry farm who was responsible for this attack was remanded today.

He was arrested yesterday and charged by the police under the Animal Cruelty Act.