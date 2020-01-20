Suspect+who+shot+and+killed+a+dog+in+Kobeigane+poultry+farm+remanded

A suspect who shot and killed a dog inside a poultry cage in a farm in the Hengamuwa area of Kobeigane has been remanded until the 3rd of next month.
This was when the suspect was produced before Nikaweratiya Magistrate W.M.S.L. Dassanayake
The incident was recorded by a person on his mobile phone and released to social media. Subsequently, the police commenced an inquiry.
The Prime Minister's attention was also drawn to the video.
A person who worked as a security at the poultry farm who was responsible for this attack was remanded today.He was arrested yesterday and charged by the police under the Animal Cruelty Act.