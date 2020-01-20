Black+panther+believed+to+be+extinct+in+Sri+Lanka+found+in+the+Central+Hills

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 18:00

Four black panthers believed to be extinct in Sri Lanka have been recorded on live camera footage.

These four black panthers have been captured on cameras installed by the Wildlife Conservation Department in areas where the black panthers are said to have been spotted.

A female, male and two cubs have been captured on camera footage.

A few years ago, a black panther was found dead having got caught to a trap and the animal’s skin was used to create a life size replica which was then displayed at the Girithale wildlife museum.

These animals have gained its unique characteristics due to a colour mutation and are they make their habitat in cool and dark places.

These animals were first spotted in 2019 and the black panther is an extremely rare animal.