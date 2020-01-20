Home
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 18:14
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
237
Views
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 tonight
This news telecast is available live on You Tube.
A Monk dies in an accidental discharge of a police firearm
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 5:49
805 Views
International News
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
507 Views
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
3,095 Views
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
324 Views
New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds'
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Scientists have told the BBC, that the number of people already infected by the mystery...
3,659 Views
Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:35
Russia's government has resigned, hours after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping...
1,461 Views
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
55 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
112 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
76 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
420 Views
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
145 Views
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
12,850 Views
Applications called for the 100,000 employment program for low income earners
Police clarify the Hungama - Batatha accident which took the lives of four people, including a little girl.
Two dogs poisoned to steal a spare wheel of a vehicle- 5 Cats and chickens also killed
In the incident where the monk was shot, suspicions arise if the suspect used the police firearm
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
75 Views
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
161 Views
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
246 Views
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for Zimbabwe
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
896 Views
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
809 Views
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Rocky Johnson has died
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
302 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
453 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
472 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
254 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
554 Views
