PERSONS WHO MANIPULATED JUDGES TO CONDEMN SOME INDIVIDUALS TO DEATH AND, THE JUDGES WHO INTERPRETED LAW ACCORDINGLY SHOULD ALSO BE CONDEMNED TO DEATH, SAYS THE PRIME MINISTER

Monday, 20 January 2020 - 19:48

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says if any person has been condemned to death by manipulating judges; such persons who made the manipulation as well as the judges who interpreted the law to sentence the victims should be served with capital punishment.

He was meeting with the heads of media institutions at Temple Trees this morning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rajapaksa said that the government will intervene to help the Colombo Stock Market to bounce back from its collapsed trading activities.

He was meeting a group of stockbrokers in Colombo today.