PERSONS WHO MANIPULATED JUDGES TO CONDEMN SOME INDIVIDUALS TO DEATH AND, THE JUDGES WHO INTERPRETED LAW ACCORDINGLY SHOULD ALSO BE CONDEMNED TO DEATH, SAYS THE PRIME MINISTER
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 19:48
PERSONS WHO MANIPULATED JUDGES TO CONDEMN SOME INDIVIDUALS TO DEATH AND, THE JUDGES WHO INTERPRETED LAW ACCORDINGLY SHOULD ALSO BE CONDEMNED TO DEATH, SAYS THE PRIME MINISTER
1,820

Views
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says if any person has been condemned to death by manipulating judges; such persons who made the manipulation as well as the judges who interpreted the law to sentence the victims should be served with capital punishment.

He was meeting with the heads of media institutions at Temple Trees this morning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rajapaksa said that the government will intervene to help the Colombo Stock Market to bounce back from its collapsed trading activities.

He was meeting a group of stockbrokers in Colombo today.

A Monk dies in an accidental discharge of a police firearm
Monday, 20 January 2020 - 5:49
State of emergency declared for Canada snowstorm
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:34
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland...
WhatsApp down: Messaging app not working for some users
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 18:40
WhatsApp users across the world are reporting issues with the messenger app: Foreign Media.
Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:38
US President Donald Trump's legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment...
New Chinese virus 'will have infected hundreds'
 Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
Scientists have told the BBC, that the number of people already infected by the mystery...
Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:35
Russia's government has resigned, hours after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping...
Trade deficit contracts in first 11 months of 2019
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:41
    Share   62 Views
Australia to lose billions as bushfires deter tourists
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:47
    Share   118 Views
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
    Share   78 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
    Share   422 Views
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
    Share   146 Views
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.
  Share   12,870 Views
India v Australia: Rohit Sharma century leads hosts to ODI series win
 Monday, 20 January 2020 - 6:45
    Share   104 Views
Tamim Iqbal, Rubel Hossain return for Pakistan T20Is
 Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 6:49
    Share   172 Views
India Level Series In Rajkot With Clinical Performance Against Australia
 Saturday, 18 January 2020 - 7:24
    Share   258 Views
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
    Share   898 Views
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
    Share   810 Views
Harry and Meghan: No other option but to step back, says duke
Rocky Johnson has died
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:47
    Share   306 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
    Share   455 Views
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   474 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
    Share   255 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   555 Views
