Member of LTTE intelligence sentenced to 82 months in prison in Germany for the assassination of Lakshman Kadirgamar

A German court convicted a Sri Lankan Tamil man of accessory to murder in the 2005 killing of the foreign minister Lakshman Kadirgamar for providing his assassins with crucial information.



The regional court in Stuttgart concluded that the defendant, previously identified only as Navanithan G. in line with German privacy rules, had tipped off members of the LTTE about Lakshman Kadirgamar’s whereabouts.



A German news agency reported that the court sentenced him to six years and 10 months imprisonment.



Prosecutors say the defendant, who applied for asylum in Germany in 2012, was a member of the Tamil Tigers’ intelligence unit.





