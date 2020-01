Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 9:20

A person was arrested with 4 kilograms and 220 grams of Kerala cannabis in the Vinayagapuram area in Kilinochchi valued at over Rs. 500,000.

The suspect was arrested according to information received by the Killinochchi crime prevention division, while he was transporting Kerala Cannabis concealed in a bag.

The suspect is a 20-year-old resident of the Vinayagapuram area in Kilinochchi and he is due to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate's Court.