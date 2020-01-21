Increase+in+rainfall+today+and+tomorrow

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 9:18

The Meteorology department predicts that there will be a slight increase in the rainfall in the South Western, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces during today (21) and tomorrow (22).

Intermittent showers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North Central provinces and in the Hambantota and Matale Districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts after 2 pm.

Some areas in the Sabaragamuwa Province and Kalutara and Galle districts will experience heavy rainfall of more than 75 mm.