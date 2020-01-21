Three family members decide to end their lives, unable to pay off the debt

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 10:10

A mother, daughter and the daughter’s husband of the same family in Madduvillisundipuram area attempted to commit suicide yesterday (20) afternoon.

Our correspondent reported that the mother has died while the daughter and the son in law who were critical have been admitted to the Jaffna hospital.

Police stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects had consumed poison due to the mental anguish of not being able to repay the loan.

It has been reported that several persons have committed suicide during the past few years after obtaining high interest loans from microfinance institutions in the Northern Province including Jaffna.