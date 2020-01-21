Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 7:47

Malaysia to re-export garbage to 13 countries including Sri Lanka

Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 countries since the third quarter last year.



Shipments of unwanted rubbish have been rerouted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018.



Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said another 110 containers are expected to be sent back by the middle of this year.



Yeo said the successful repatriation of a total 3,737 metric tonnes of waste followed strict enforcement at key Malaysian ports to block smuggling of waste and shuttering more than 200 illegal plastic recycling factories.



Of the 150 containers, 43 were returned to France, 42 to the United Kingdom, 17 to the United States, 11 to Canada, 10 to Spain and the rest to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Portugal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Lithuania.