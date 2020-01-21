Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 8:00

Sri Lanka ranked number 1 in the world for infant nursing

1,020

Views

Sri Lanka has been ranked number 1 in a survey conducted by the world’s breastfeeding trends initiative.



Accordingly, the ministry of health and indigenous medicine noted that Sri Lanka has been awarded the green status.



The world’s breast feeding trends initiative is active in 120 countries in the world and the colour coding takes place ranking each country based on 10 criteria.



The ministry of health and indigenous medicine further noted that Sri Lanka had scored 91 out a score of 100.



It is believed that Breastfeeding benefits child and mothers health and also prevents Non-Communicable Diseases.