Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 9:53

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he hopes to see Sri Lankans living in one country just like twins born in the same country and thinking and living together irrespective of Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim ethnic divides.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while participating at the Twin Cultural Show organized by the Sri Lanka Twins Association in Colombo yesterday.

12,492 twin brothers and sisters attended this cultural show yesterday