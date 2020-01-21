Parliament+Select+committee+to+be+announced+today

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 9:35

The Parliamentary select committee with the participation of the Speaker will announce today the nomination of members for the Parliamentary COPE Committee, Public Accounts Committee and other select committees.

The Select Committee of Parliament consists of 17 members nominated by Parliament.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Johnston Fernando and Douglas Devananda have been appointed as members to the committee.

State Ministers Mahinda Samarasinghe, Gamini Lokuge, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Rohitha Abeygunawardena and Parliamentarians including Lakshman Kiriella, John Amaratunga, Vijitha Herath and Rishard Bathiudeen and several others have been nominated to the committee.

The Parliament is scheduled to meet at 1.00 pm today.