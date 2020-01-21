Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 7:51

CCD summons magistrate Dammika Hemapala who was suspended after being in conversation with Ranjan

CCD has informed Baddegama magistrate, Dhammika Hemapala who was suspended for engaging in conversation with MP Ranjan Ramanayake to appear before the Colombo crimes division for a statement.



A senior spokesperson however noted that he had not responded to this request yet.



A recording of the magistrate and MP Ranjan Ramanayake engaging in conversation was circulated on social media recently.



Statements were recorded by the CCD from Former Highcourt judge, Padmini N. Ranawaka for over two hours yesterday with regard to MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s telephone conversation recordings.



She had stated before the CCD that she did engage in conversation via telephone with MP Ranjan Ramanayake.



Further statements from Embilitipitiya high court judge, Gihan Pilapitiya were also recorded by the CCD for nearly 5 hours with regard to engaging in telephone conversation with MP Ranjan Ramanayake.



The attorney general had informed the CCD to obtain all statements necessary from the judges who had been in telephone conversation on judicial matters with Ranjan Ramanayake without delaying.



Accordingly, the attorney general ordered the CCD to immediately obtain statements from former high court judge, Padmini N Ranawake, high court judge, Gihan Pilapitiya and magistrate Dhammika Hemapala.