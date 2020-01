Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 9:25

A suspect has been arrested in Pulmudai area with thirteen Rs 5,000 counterfeit notes.

The suspect had gone to a state bank in Pulmudai yesterday and had asked the security officer to change the five thousand-rupee notes and on suspicion he has been reported to the bank manager.

The suspect, a resident of Pulmoddai - Sandungama area, was arrested by the police.