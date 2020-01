Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 10:00

A lorry traveling from Jaffna to Mannar has veered off the road near the Mannar main bridge and toppled.

Our correspondent stated that a lorry transporting fish waste toppled in the morning today.

The driver of the lorry was injured and has been admitted to the Mannar General Hospital.

The police stated that the accident had occurred since the driver was unable to control the vehicle.