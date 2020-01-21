Dates+fixed+for+the+hearing+of+the+revised+petition+against+granting+of+bail+to+MP+Rajitha+Senaratne

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 11:16

The Colombo High Court today ordered the revised application filed by the Attorney General against the granting of bail to MP Rajitha Senaratne to be taken up for hearing on the 5th of March.

This was when the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tillekeratne today.

The judge issued notice to the MP to appear in court on that day.

The Attorney General's revised application filed against the bail application of MP Rajitha Senaratne was taken up for hearing for the first time on the 17th at the Colombo High Court.

The Hiru correspondent stated that MP Rajitha Senaratne was present at the Colombo High Court today when the case was called for hearing.