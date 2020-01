Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 11:20

Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been appointed as a member nominated by the subject minister for the “Api Wenuwen Api” Fund operated under the Defense Ministry.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal currently serves as Senior Adviser of Economic Affairs to the Prime Minister and also served as the Governor of the Central Bank from 2006 to 2014. He has also served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Planning and Implementation.