Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 14:03

Wild elephant suspected of being shot dead found in Polonnaruwa

The Polonnaruwa wild life reserve office stated that an elephant suspected to have been shot dead has been recovered yesterday (20) from the Dehiwatta Forest Reserve in Aluthwewa, Polonnaruwa.



A group of guards from the Civil Security Department have seen the dead elephant and alerted the wildlife officials.



The dead elephant is aged between 20 and 25 years, with a height of 8 feet, and had been living in the Wasgamuwa reserve.



Our correspondent stated that the post mortem examination of the wild elephant is to be carried out by wildlife veterinary officers of Giritale.



