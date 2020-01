Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 13:58

Bail for Shantha Abeysekara

Puttalam District UNP Parliamentarian Shantha Abeysekara who was remanded on charges of violating bail conditions has been released on bail.



This was when the case was called up today before Chilaw High Court Judge, Jagath A. Kahadagama regarding the illegal firearm seized by the police from the Parliamentarian’s residence in 2004.



The MP was granted bail after nearly three months.