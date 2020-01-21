Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 13:49

Coconut cultivations in Chilaw threatened by caterpillar infestation

Coconut plantation in several areas in Chilaw have been threatened due to a caterpillar infestation.



Over 100 Acres of large scale coconut cultivation being carried out in several areas including Chilaw, Manuwanagama, Bangadeniya and Veherakeleya have been destroyed.



The coconut cultivators are requesting the immediate intervention of the agriculture officers to take steps to curb this caterpillar menace.



