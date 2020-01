Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 13:13

The President summons ruling coalition leaders

A special meeting is held between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and ruling coalition party leaders at the President’s office at this moment.



At the same time, the Security Council is also scheduled to meet at the President’s House today.



In addition, coalition party leaders will meet the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also at Temple trees in this afternoon.