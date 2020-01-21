Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 13:57

UNP parliamentary group meets

The UNP Parliamentary Group is currently meeting at Committee Room 2 of the Parliament Complex.



The meeting commenced at 10.00 am under the patronage of Party Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.



Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and several other UNP parliamentarians are participating at the meeting.



The main objective of the meeting is to discuss the future affairs of the party as well as to prepare a list of speakers for the weekly debates in Parliament which will begin today.



A UNP parliamentarian stated that the meeting focused more attention to the adjournment debate on the prices of essential commodities.



A meeting between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and UNP electoral organizers will be held at the parliamentary complex today at 3.00 pm.



The Opposition Leader is scheduled to inform the electoral organizers about the future plans of the party.



