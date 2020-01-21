Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 13:07

3 Sri Lankans fined for blasphemy on social media in Dubai

3,855

Views

Three Sri Lankan security guards attached to a five-star hotel in Dubai have been fined nearly 25 million rupees each.



The three were found guilty of uploading blasphemous material on Facebook and Instagram following the Easter Sunday attacks.



The fine was imposed last December and the final court decision was announced as the suspects did not appeal.



Dubai media reported that the court has ordered to deport the suspects after paying the fine.