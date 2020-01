Tuesday, 21 January 2020 - 14:00

Dayasiri explains about the nominations for the general election

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) states that the candidates who will contest the next general election will be chosen according to the guidelines of the party's code of ethics.



The General Secretary of SLFP, Dayasiri Jayasekara made this statement participating at a press conference held at the party headquarters today.